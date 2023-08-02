Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Engie Stock Down 2.2 %

Engie stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. 88,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Engie has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

