Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Price Performance
ENTOF stock remained flat at $12.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.
About Entra ASA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Entra ASA
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.