Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

ENTOF stock remained flat at $12.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

About Entra ASA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.