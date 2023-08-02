Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 160.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,537 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

TV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is -9.68%.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

