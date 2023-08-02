Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 1,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 472.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. 8,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.