EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. EPAM Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $2.38-2.46 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.60-10.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPAM stock opened at $239.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,607,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

