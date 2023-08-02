EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading 2.2% Higher

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

EQ Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. EQ had a negative net margin of 59.90% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions.

Further Reading

