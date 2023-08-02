Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $892,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

