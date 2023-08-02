Equities Analysts Set Expectations for nVent Electric plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.4 %

NVT opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $55.61.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

