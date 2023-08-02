Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and approximately $323,890.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003899 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,565.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00308565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.00804562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00541515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00061837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00127628 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,083,157 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

