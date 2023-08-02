ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ESAB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. ESAB’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.