Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESP stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

