Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,256.0 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
CUYTF remained flat at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $38.73.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
