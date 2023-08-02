Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.28-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-352 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.92 million.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

EXTR stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.00. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

