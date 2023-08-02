Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $9.18 on Wednesday, hitting $809.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $746.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.39. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $439.80 and a 52 week high of $809.18.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

