Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $809.18

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $809.18 and last traded at $809.18, with a volume of 16619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $800.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRFHF

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $746.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.