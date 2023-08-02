FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on FAT Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,576. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -6.86%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

