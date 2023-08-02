Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

FSS stock opened at $61.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Federal Signal news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

