Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 7.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.42. 1,485,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,151,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. Equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 3,560,697 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,421 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,060,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,997 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,554,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

