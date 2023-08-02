Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Fidelity Federal Bancorp stock remained flat at $95.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

