Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Price Performance
Fidelity Federal Bancorp stock remained flat at $95.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
