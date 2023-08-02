FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 18,370,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

FIGS Stock Down 2.6 %

FIGS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,702. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIGS. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 43,995 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $354,159.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,715,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,473 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,878. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.