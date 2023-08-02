Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,258 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $151,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,298 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

