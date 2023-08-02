Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FINGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Finning International Price Performance

FINGF opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

