First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 371800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

First Mining Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.