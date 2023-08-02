First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 371800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
First Mining Gold Stock Performance
First Mining Gold Company Profile
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
