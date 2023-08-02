First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. First National Financial has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $30.64.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

