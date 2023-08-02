Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.92

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 49704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

