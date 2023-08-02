Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 425,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 720% from the previous session’s volume of 51,879 shares.The stock last traded at $39.99 and had previously closed at $39.99.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $849.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

