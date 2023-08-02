Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Up 11.0% in July

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 509,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Freedom by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Freedom by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freedom by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freedom stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Freedom has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $84.42.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

