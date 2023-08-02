Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Up to $26.46

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $28.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 25,621 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

