Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

FRSH stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,682,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,799. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $253,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

