Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0-151.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.08 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Up 18.5 %

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,682,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $34,883,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 901,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 711,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.