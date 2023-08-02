FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Trustmark Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

