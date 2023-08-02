FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

