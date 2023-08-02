FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Boosted by William Blair

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

