FY2023 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

