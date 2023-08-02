FY2024 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

