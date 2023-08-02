Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Genetron by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genetron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genetron by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTH remained flat at $0.90 on Wednesday. 1,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,920. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

