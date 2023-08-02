Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $66.28

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $72.00. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 30,011 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 842,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 620,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,355,000 after purchasing an additional 97,229 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

