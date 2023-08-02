GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Financial Survey

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GigaCloud Technology and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative 0 0 2 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 541.03%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than GigaCloud Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology 6.96% 18.02% 8.40% Grove Collaborative -17.65% -423.09% -38.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.73 $23.97 million $0.86 10.28 Grove Collaborative $321.53 million 0.22 -$87.71 million ($5.85) -0.33

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Grove Collaborative on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

