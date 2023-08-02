Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. 1,704,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

