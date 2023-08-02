Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $948,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 251.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $123.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.62. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.