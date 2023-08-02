Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $948,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 251.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.
Prologis Price Performance
Prologis stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $123.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.62. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.