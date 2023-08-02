Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 4,114 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.33. 3,888,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,140. The company has a market capitalization of $309.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.