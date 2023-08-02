Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after purchasing an additional 822,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 518,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 490,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.86. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

