Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,811. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

