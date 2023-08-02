Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 918.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

GVDBF remained flat at $3,201.30 during trading on Wednesday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,645.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,623.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,274.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,223.03.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

