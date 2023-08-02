Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $171.24. 365,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,372. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.74. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $240.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

