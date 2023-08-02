Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Globant Price Performance
Shares of GLOB stock traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $171.24. 365,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,372. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.74. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $240.00.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GLOB
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globant
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.