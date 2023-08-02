Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 2.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.37. 162,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 547,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Gogo by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 219,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 12.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 572,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

