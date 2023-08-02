Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

GDEN stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.