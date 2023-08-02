Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 9150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

