Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,391,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 2,804,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,912.0 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $13.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman is a specialist global industrial property group. We own, develop and manage high-quality, sustainable properties that are close to consumers and provide essential infrastructure for the digital economy. Goodman and its Partnerships have 435 properties located in key consumer markets in 14 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

