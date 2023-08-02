Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,391,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 2,804,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,912.0 days.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $13.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $14.57.
Goodman Group Company Profile
