GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.8 days.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. GrainCorp has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.12.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

About GrainCorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.