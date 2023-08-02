GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.8 days.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. GrainCorp has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.12.
About GrainCorp
